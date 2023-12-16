Lily Gladstone’s uncanny resemblance to Preity Zinta? Neitizens joke why using the Indian actress’s pic

Chandigarh, December 16
Many Indian fans are noticing how much actress Lily Gladstone resembles actor Preity Zinta, as she enjoys the success of her movie Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone recently caught media’s attention when she was named an honorary chair for the 2024 Spirit Awards.
Popular X account ‘Film Updates’ announced this on Thursday along with a photo of Gladstone. Soon after, this post attracted a number of comments pointing out Gladstone's similarities to Preity Zinta. Preity Zinta was humorously tagged in this post by a number of people who inquired about her name change.
Some very interesting comments appeared on this post. A user wrote, “But, why are you using Preity Zinta’s pic? “Another X user commented, “Why is Preity Zinta here?” Another comment that is worth mentioning “@realpreityzinta found your doppelgänger”.
