List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Chandigarh, March 21
A study by researchers at ChatGPT maker OpenAI and the University of Pennsylvania have released a list of jobs that are most at risk due to GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) and its related software.
It’s titled, ‘GPTs are GPTs: An early look at the labor market impact potential of large language models’
The most impacted jobs include that of poets, web digital designers, mathematicians, tax preparers, blockchain engineers, translators and writers.
Below is the list:
"The study found that high-income jobs potentially faced greater exposure from AI-powered chatbots. “Using a new rubric, we assess occupations based on their correspondence with GPT capabilities, incorporating both human expertise and classifications from GPT-4. Our findings indicate that approximately 80% of the U.S. workforce could have at least 10% of their work tasks affected by the introduction of GPTs, while around 19% of workers may see at least 50% of their tasks impacted. The influence spans all wage levels, with higher-income jobs potentially facing greater exposure. Notably, the impact is not limited to industries with higher recent productivity growth. We conclude that Generative Pre-trained Transformers exhibit characteristics of general-purpose technologies (GPTs), suggesting that as these models could have notable economic, social, and policy implications,” the paper read.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh
In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
‘What are 80,000 cops doing?’ HC takes Punjab government to task for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh
Punjab and Haryana High Court termed it as an ‘intelligence ...
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...