List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Chandigarh, March 21

A study by researchers at ChatGPT maker OpenAI and the University of Pennsylvania have released a list of jobs that are most at risk due to GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) and its related software.

It’s titled, ‘GPTs are GPTs: An early look at the labor market impact potential of large language models’

The most impacted jobs include that of poets, web digital designers, mathematicians, tax preparers, blockchain engineers, translators and writers.





Below is the list:

"The study found that high-income jobs potentially faced greater exposure from AI-powered chatbots. “Using a new rubric, we assess occupations based on their correspondence with GPT capabilities, incorporating both human expertise and classifications from GPT-4. Our findings indicate that approximately 80% of the U.S. workforce could have at least 10% of their work tasks affected by the introduction of GPTs, while around 19% of workers may see at least 50% of their tasks impacted. The influence spans all wage levels, with higher-income jobs potentially facing greater exposure. Notably, the impact is not limited to industries with higher recent productivity growth. We conclude that Generative Pre-trained Transformers exhibit characteristics of general-purpose technologies (GPTs), suggesting that as these models could have notable economic, social, and policy implications,” the paper read.

