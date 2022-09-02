Little boy performs 'giddha' in classroom without missing a beat; adorable video leaves Internet in awe

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 2

Children look adorable doing the most mundane things. A video of a little boy performing ‘giddha’ at his school has left netizens impressed.

The wholesome video made everyone’s day brighter as the young boy was spotted performing ‘giddha’ in his classroom. As his peers surrounded him, the lad dressed in school uniform didn’t miss a beat while grooving to an upbeat Punjabi number.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a page called Jatt Blog.

"He can dance even better than your best friend," read the text in the video.

Watch the heartwarming video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALWE DA RAJA 👑 (@jattblog)

The video has amassed over two million views so far. Netizens were in love with the boy’s performance and left love-filled messages for the little sardarji.

Read a few comments here: