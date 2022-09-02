Little boy performs 'giddha' in classroom without missing a beat; adorable video leaves Internet in awe

Chandigarh, September 2
Children look adorable doing the most mundane things. A video of a little boy performing ‘giddha’ at his school has left netizens impressed.
The wholesome video made everyone’s day brighter as the young boy was spotted performing ‘giddha’ in his classroom. As his peers surrounded him, the lad dressed in school uniform didn’t miss a beat while grooving to an upbeat Punjabi number.
The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a page called Jatt Blog.
"He can dance even better than your best friend," read the text in the video.
Watch the heartwarming video here:
View this post on Instagram
The video has amassed over two million views so far. Netizens were in love with the boy’s performance and left love-filled messages for the little sardarji.
Read a few comments here:
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Sexual abuse case: Arrested Karnataka Murugha math remanded in police custody till September 5
The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lin...