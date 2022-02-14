Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 14

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

"I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks..." says Anand Mahindra

In its latest promotional video, the Mahindra Group has given twitterati to be amused, more so since the Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra shared his take on the clip.

On Sunday, Mahindra Truck And Bus- the Mahindra Group’s commercial vehicle manufacturing division shared a video that showcases brand ambassador Ajay Devgn. In the video, Ajay Devgn gets irritated while shooting an ad for the company.

"Ye baar baar script kyun badal rahe ho? (Why is the script being changed constantly?)," asks a peeved Ajay Devgn. A girl behind the camera responds in a meek tone. She says, “Sir, baar baar nahi bas chaar baar,” (sir the script has only been changed four times). And Ajay Devgn sighs in frustration.

At the end of the video there is a disclaimer ‘keep watching’, indicating there’s more to this publicity stunt.

Here's the clip:

I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks… pic.twitter.com/roXY7hIfRN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

Now, Anand Mahindra shared this clip on Twitter and wrote, “I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks...”

This reaction from Anand Mahindra is a humorous jest and it has led to many joining the banter on Twitter.

With over 3K likes and more than 200 retweets, people have a lot to say. "He will come in two trucks. I think you are not aware of his stunts," a Twitter user warned Anand Mahindra. One user wrote, “Unparalleled marketing skills!”

Yet another said, "Don’t worry @anandmahindra , @ajaydevgn is a cool guy, Him coming to you, to take revenge or something, sirf filmo me hota hein."

Check out some of the funny reactions:

Unparalleled marketing skills ! — CA Gautam C Jain (@gautammardia) February 14, 2022

Don’t worry @anandmahindra ,@ajaydevgn is a cool guy,

Him coming to you, to take revenge or something,

sirf filmo me hota hein — Khaleel Ul Rahman (@KhaleelData) February 14, 2022

hahhaa.. Yea I think that would be a good plan! Maybe you could call @richardbranson and climb atop his hot air balloon! :) — Pooja Poddar Marwah (@PoojaPMarwah) February 14, 2022

Aieoo....Singham angry 😠..just run....but he is going to spin d truck...a lot.....oh crap ! — Dr Ruchi Anand (@DrRuchiAnand3) February 14, 2022

He will come in two trucks one under his each leg — prateek (@ThatOldMonkguy) February 14, 2022

I think you should make in his style pic.twitter.com/PVjoSBGVaH — Rohit (@The_kafir_boy_2) February 14, 2022

I hope even if you leave town....he can anyway find u as your truck can travel within india!!! U need to rush out of country😛😛🤪🤪🤪 — Dreamhigh (@Dreamhi01128602) February 14, 2022

