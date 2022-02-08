Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

Fashion has no limits. Versatility, creativity, beauty a depiction of culture and traditions… there’s so much to this field. Sometimes, it can also go bizarre. Straw skits, dress made out of paper, people love to experiment with fashion. Now, there is a girl who has taken the internet by storm with her fashion sense. She has made a saree from the wrappers of blue Lays. Yes, that true!

Instead of throwing away the wrappers in trash after munching your favourite potato chips, this girl collected them and ended up creating that which some call is a genius and some also think it’s crazy.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, we get to see a novel way of using the potato chips wrappers.

Bebadass, a women-centric page on Instagram, has shared the video of a woman who has showcased her creativity on the social media platform. The girl has made the saree from Lays wrappers. Giving it a creative touch, she used the inside of the wrapper to make a silver saree with blue borders.

The video begins with the girl showing a pack of blue Lays. She later adds a transition in which she turns many packets of chips into a saree.

Check out the video:

The original video was uploaded by ‘Mae.co.in’, a slow fashion brand that recycles waste to create fashion.

The video has been viewed by thousands of viewers and has over 6000 likes. The comments on the video are divided between people who are in love with the idea of chips packet saree, while others think it is ‘repulsive’.

