‘Love to see this normalised in sport’, Pakistan cricket captain wins hearts as she carries her baby along for World Cup match

Chandigarh, March 6
In a beautiful and inspirational picture, Pakistan women cricket captain, Bismah Maroof, can be seen holding her toddler in her arms, while she arrives for ICC Women’s World Cup.
🏏 Cricket kit— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 6, 2022
🧳 Bags packed
👶 Baby cradle
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof ready to face India 😁#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/HEPrjYow7a
The photo shows her heading towards venue with her cricket kit, along with her baby in her arms, and a baby cradle.
Netizens laud the picture as it seems to be giving a strong message of motherhood along with passion for the game.
ICC Cricket World Cup official Twitter account shared this beautiful picture initially. The picture got crazy viral and praise is pouring in from all around.
Love to see this normalised in sport 😍 https://t.co/FsghSkYWNq— Sumo (@Sumo_SA) March 6, 2022
best pic of the day ❤— taha abbas (@tahaabb62883980) March 6, 2022
A very powerful statement of how a hand that rocks the cradle can rule the world.— IndiCricLover (@DV_260595) March 6, 2022
Further, there were pictures circulating where Indian team players could be seen playing with Maroof’s baby. While Mahroof taps baby on her shoulder, Indian players are seen trying to make the baby laugh in the video.
This video ..— Dhruba Jyot Nath 🇮🇳 (@Dhrubayogi) March 6, 2022
🇮🇳🙌🏻🇵🇰#INDvPAK #INDvSL #PAKvIND #PAKvAUS#CWC22 #Peshawarblast pic.twitter.com/VuoCOGyzKW
Maroof was the first beneficiary of the Pakistan Cricket Board policy granting 12 months of paid leave and guaranteed contract extension, introduced last year. The 30-year-old cricketer was quoted as saying byReuters, “I didn’t have any clarity about my future at that time. It seemed all’s over.”
