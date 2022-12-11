Lovers’ tiff goes viral: After Vanshika narrates ordeal to friend, her ex Akash comes up with his side of breakup story; netizens pour memes in tons

Chandigarh, December 11
An audio clip of a girl fulminating against her boyfriend Akash before her friend has been making rounds on social media for last few days.
The girl in the viral audio could be heard alleging that she had been preparing for their 2 month anniversary. She bought expensive stuff for their big day but her now-ex boyfriend Akash turned hostile and insisted they should take a break from relationship.
While apprising her friend about her ordeal, she said she bought lot of stuff for their anniversary and insisted she should have rather waited for Myntra sale, had she been aware of the fate of her relationship.
Fashion e-commerce company Myntra, soon after the audio clip went viral and found its reference in it, stepped in informed the girl that their sale was out and ‘her entire wardrobe was on them’.
Vanshika, if you’re listening, your entire wardrobe is on us. Our sale has started. Help us find you! https://t.co/R9obLnkAU7— Myntra (@myntra) December 10, 2022
Now another audio clip, claimed to be the version of Akash amid whole pandemonium, has surfaced on Twitter. The boy could be heard telling his side of the story to his friend, which made him part his ways with Vanshika.
Akaash ki side sunlo bhai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/97vGH8FBPA— Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) December 9, 2022
Amid the furore between the duo, netizens are out-and-out in splits. Many have initiated a meme riot over the whole conversation. Few, however, pointed out that the entire scenario was deliberately staged.
