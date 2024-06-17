Lucknow salon employee uses 'spit' to massage face, arrested after CCTV footage emerges

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 17

Recent visit to a salon in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow turned horrific for a customer.

A CCTV footage has surfaced, showing a staff member massaging the customer’s face using his spit. The viral video has sparked concern about salon hygiene and safety.

The customer, Pandit Ashish Kumar from Unnao, became suspicious of the behaviour of his barber, identified as Zaid. Following his intuition, Kumar reviewed the salon’s CCTV footage and discovered that Zaid was spitting on his palm and then using it to massage Kumar’s face.

Shocked to see the disturbing act, Kumar filed a complaint at the Sushant Golf City police station. Subsequently, the police registered a case against Zaid and took him into custody.

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Shashank Singh said, “Customer Pandit Ashish Kumar, an Unnao resident, gave an FIR under relevant sections in this connection on Saturday and after which Zaid, the accused barber was arrested and is now being sent to judicial custody.’

What the hell!



Salon worker in Lucknow seen massaging customer's face with spit. The incident came to light after the customer grew suspicious and insisted on checking the footage. The salon worker, Zaid, was arrested after a complaint was lodged. pic.twitter.com/p7vAmveDl0 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 16, 2024

The footage, initially shared on X, has sparked a wave of anger among social media users. The clip was captioned, ‘What the hell! A salon worker in Lucknow was seen massaging the customer’s face with spit,’ has been widely viewed and shared, with many expressing their disgust and calling for stricter hygiene standards in salons.

The salon where the incident took place has yet to issue an official statement.

