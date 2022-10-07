'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

Chandigarh, October 7
As the festive season approached, e-commerce site Flipkart has been making headlines for quite some time now. From laying out alluring offers to facing netizens’ ire over unprecedented cancellations and glitches in application, the online shopping platform remained in trend across social media platforms. Besides aforementioned reasons, Flipkart has now become reason of delight of a buyer as the app snag got iPhone 14 delivered to him against his order of iPhone 13.
A tweet in this context is doing the rounds on Twitter. Ashwin Hegde shared how one of his followers ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart and got iPhone 14 delivered instead. He has also attached screengrab bearing order details of iPhone 13 besides another photo of someone holding iPhone 14 case.
One of my follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he recieved iPhone 14 instead of 13 😂 pic.twitter.com/FDxi0H0szJ— Ashwin Hegde (@DigitalSphereT) October 4, 2022
The post instantly became cult among netizens as it was one of a kind incident. As many as 9,000 people have liked the post so far. Many however initiated a meme fest over the gaffe made by the app.
October 5, 2022
October 5, 2022
October 5, 2022
Lucky guy— Lone (@HSGPA) October 5, 2022
October 5, 2022
Flipkart bura bhi karta h toh acha bhi krta hai 🤣— Manishankar J (@ManiishankarJha) October 5, 2022
Zindagi ho to aisi warna zinda to...#Mirzapur @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/OvmM4sGG1E— 𝙎𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝘼𝙧𝙪𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙡 🇮🇳 (@Asudeep_mandal) October 5, 2022
People to Flipkart pic.twitter.com/uAq8jExF87— Abhi... (@im_Abhi_07) October 5, 2022
But inside the Box— Gauu ❦रब❦ (@ItsGAURAV_DGr8) October 5, 2022
He found Nirmaa..😎 pic.twitter.com/8hSwIorRN6
October 5, 2022
