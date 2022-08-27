 Lying decrepit for decades, this vintage roadroller is now a centre of attraction at Patna Museum : The Tribune India

Lying decrepit for decades, this vintage roadroller is now a centre of attraction at Patna Museum

Its arrival has also spawned ‘incorrect and distorted news reports’ in a section of the media

Lying decrepit for decades, this vintage roadroller is now a centre of attraction at Patna Museum

Visitors click a photograph with vintage steamroller, manufactured by John Fowler and Co, England, on the premises of city museum, in Patna. PTI Photo

PTI

Patna, August 27

A girl takes a selfie standing on the front wheel of a nearly-century-old steamroller at the city museum as her friends huddle around her. Surrounded by filth at the demolition site of the Patna Collectorate only a few days ago, the fate of this vintage machine has changed overnight.

The roadroller, manufactured by John Fowler and Co, Leeds, England, that lay decrepit in a forelorn corner of the 12-acre collectorate campus for several decades was rescued in the early hours of Thursday and sent to the Patna Museum, culminating a dramatic chain of events that unfolded since the demolition of the landmark began mid-May.

Ever since it has arrived at the museum, it has become a “star attraction” and visitors, especially the youth, are vying to get a selfie with it and enquiring about its history, a senior official of the Patna Museum told PTI on Saturday.

From lying neglected in a corner of the collectorate campus to attracting “huge eyeballs from visitors” at the museum, its fate has changed overnight, he said.

However, the arrival of the vintage steamroller has also spawned “incorrect and distorted news reports” in a section of the media, including several web portals.

While some portals have erroneously claimed that it was “lying 70 feet beneath the ground” and then “excavated” during “digging work”, several web channels and a leading Hindi daily also claimed that “it is 150 years old”, without verification, officials said.

Transport heritage experts have pegged its age at close to 100 or so. It is unfortunate that a section of media, “especially some news portals” are spreading “incorrect and distorted news reports” on the history of the roadroller and how it was rescued, the senior official said.

Higher authorities in the Bihar government's art and culture department said they have taken cognisance of the matter and “steps have been taken to curb its spread”.

“We are delighted that Patna Museum is now in possession of this rare vintage machine that was earlier lying in the Patna Collectorate campus. A team of experts from Patna Museum had visited the campus in July and inspected the roadroller and other antique items, following which we rescued the roadroller,” Director, Museums of Bihar, Deepak Anand told PTI.

 “We will display it properly with a board carrying information about it so that authentic information is conveyed to people,” he said.

He said he was aware that some web portals and digital news channels on YouTube were reporting “unauthentic and unverified information” through videos.

Till recently, its heavy iron wheels lay partially buried in a pile of earth. It was lifted by a crane and transported in a truck to the Patna Museum close to midnight of August 24.

Save Historic Patna Collectorate, a citizen-led initiative, had popularised the vintage roadroller through hosting heritage walks and online sessions, while drawing attention of authorities to its poor condition.

 “The roadroller was rescued after the digging work, which may have led to confusion, but none of these local media who have erroneously reported on it, have contacted us to get the authentic version,” the senior official of the museum said.

 “The roadroller stood very much on ground with just its wheels partially buried, and only the soil was removed around it. It is ridiculous that some local media have also falsely reported that it was dug out from '70 ft beneath the ground',” the official said.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

5
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

6
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

9
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

10
Nation

Video: Child stolen from Mathura railway station was 'bought by BJP leader for Rs 1.8 lakh from child-trafficker'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Some G23 leaders meet Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping

Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping

Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort

United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success