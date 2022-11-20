‘Made for each other’: Man gently pats woman’s forehead while she sleeps peacefully in his lap, netizens’ emotions ooze out

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 20

Social media is a repository of heart melting content. Many videos keep doing rounds where people could be seen showering unconditional love which seems quite palpable. One such wholehearted video has surfaced on social media, where a man could be seen gently petting a woman—probably his wife— while she comfortably sleeps keeping her forehead on man’s lap.

The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, @Gulzar_sahab, which depicts love and care in their purest form. The man could be seen gently pampering the woman while she sleeps. She is covered with a cloth for a peaceful nap.

The clip is from an anonymous railway platform which has been captured by someone from the train.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 30,000 views so far. Netizens are out-and-out moved having an outburst of emotions in comments section.

