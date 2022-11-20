‘Made for each other’: Man gently pats woman’s forehead while she sleeps peacefully in his lap, netizens’ emotions ooze out

Chandigarh, November 20
Social media is a repository of heart melting content. Many videos keep doing rounds where people could be seen showering unconditional love which seems quite palpable. One such wholehearted video has surfaced on social media, where a man could be seen gently petting a woman—probably his wife— while she comfortably sleeps keeping her forehead on man’s lap.
The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, @Gulzar_sahab, which depicts love and care in their purest form. The man could be seen gently pampering the woman while she sleeps. She is covered with a cloth for a peaceful nap.
हमसफर वही जो हर सफर में आपके साथ हो ❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/QbyVbZi4AE— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 19, 2022
The clip is from an anonymous railway platform which has been captured by someone from the train.
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 30,000 views so far. Netizens are out-and-out moved having an outburst of emotions in comments section.
That's called true love. 💗— VISHNU (@113tiwarivishnu) November 19, 2022
Made for each other— Satish Vyas (@VyasS10238349) November 19, 2022
👌👌— Sn Jangid (@Snjangid1427) November 19, 2022
Unconditional love— Nirmal Deb nath (@NirmalDebNath8) November 19, 2022
❤❤❤— 🇮🇳 Aryan 🇮🇳 (@AryanPatel8811) November 19, 2022
स्नेह से सुख ❤️— Vikas Kumar🇮🇳 (@Vikas1bxr) November 20, 2022
हर किसी की ज़िंदगी में ऐसे सच्चे हमसफ़र नहीं मिलते।— RAKESH PRAJAPATI (@Hi_Rakesh_Hi) November 20, 2022
जीवन के डगर - डगर पर एक - दूजे का सहारा बनकर, सुख दुःख में जो साथ चलें।
किसी - किसी की ज़िंदगी में हमसफ़र ही नहीं मिलते। गुजर जाती है जिंदगी, किसी सच्चे हमसफ़र की तलाश में। 🙏
Real life true love.— 🍁SAGAR🍁 (@varpe_sagar) November 20, 2022
Sahi mane mein yahi Jeene ki kala hai— Adv Md Imteyaz Ahmad (@Adv_Md_Imteyaz) November 20, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain
Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...
CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves
The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...
Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts
Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he an...
Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur
Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...
Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places
Son carried the body parts wrapped in plastic in at least si...