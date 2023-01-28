Madhya Pradesh man strolls around street with placard seeking girl with government job for marriage, see viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 28

Internet is the repository of bizarre acts people do on daily basis. Some such acts carry profound message for public to take notice while others serve as mere attempts to seek attention and views on social platforms. From youth strolling in Delhi Metro while donning the towel and vest to girl boarding the train in Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s ‘Manjulika’ get up, the exercise has become quite prevalent. Fresh addition to the streak is a video of a man from MP’s Chhindwara where he could be seen upholding a placard with peculiar matrimonial offer.

The man seeks a woman having government job and notifies that he would pay dowry if his requirement is met.

The ad is written in Hindi and it reads, “I want a girl with a government job for marriage, I will give dowry.”

The video of the stunt has been posted by a Twitter user, Sushant Peter. “A 26-second video of a young man from Chhindwara standing with a poster went viral,” the caption of the post reads.

The post has amassed over 3,000 views and netizens are having a gala time in comment section. Many felt the man raised their concern as well through the message.

