Madhya Pradesh man strolls around street with placard seeking girl with government job for marriage, see viral video

Chandigarh, January 28
Internet is the repository of bizarre acts people do on daily basis. Some such acts carry profound message for public to take notice while others serve as mere attempts to seek attention and views on social platforms. From youth strolling in Delhi Metro while donning the towel and vest to girl boarding the train in Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s ‘Manjulika’ get up, the exercise has become quite prevalent. Fresh addition to the streak is a video of a man from MP’s Chhindwara where he could be seen upholding a placard with peculiar matrimonial offer.
The man seeks a woman having government job and notifies that he would pay dowry if his requirement is met.
The ad is written in Hindi and it reads, “I want a girl with a government job for marriage, I will give dowry.”
The video of the stunt has been posted by a Twitter user, Sushant Peter. “A 26-second video of a young man from Chhindwara standing with a poster went viral,” the caption of the post reads.
*शादी के लिये सरकारी नौकरी वाली लड़की चाहिये,दहेज़ मैं दे दूंगा*— Sushant Peter (@SushantPeter302) January 25, 2023
*छिंदवाड़ा का एक युवक एक पोस्टर ले कर खड़ा हुआ मात्र 26 सेकंड का विडिओ जबरदस्त वायरल हो गया ।@BIbhopal #mens pic.twitter.com/LAyfyQ8xDy
The post has amassed over 3,000 views and netizens are having a gala time in comment section. Many felt the man raised their concern as well through the message.
Lajabbbb hai sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏— DHIRENDRA KUMAR singh (@DHIREND48159532) January 25, 2023
Bilkul sahi bol rha h bhai salute to you— Rajpal singh Gadwal (@Rajpalsirsa) January 25, 2023
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Rinkesh Pandya (@RinkeshPandya2) January 25, 2023
वाह भाई वाह तुमने तो हमारे दिल कि बात लिख डाली— SHASHIKANT KAMBLE (@SHASHIK44855311) January 26, 2023
