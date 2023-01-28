 Madhya Pradesh man strolls around street with placard seeking girl with government job for marriage, see viral video : The Tribune India

Madhya Pradesh man strolls around street with placard seeking girl with government job for marriage, see viral video

The post has amassed over 3,000 views and netizens are having gala time in comment section

Madhya Pradesh man strolls around street with placard seeking girl with government job for marriage, see viral video

The man seeks a woman having government job and notifies that he would pay dowry if his requirement is met. Video grab- Twitter/@SushantPeter302



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 28

Internet is the repository of bizarre acts people do on daily basis. Some such acts carry profound message for public to take notice while others serve as mere attempts to seek attention and views on social platforms. From youth strolling in Delhi Metro while donning the towel and vest to girl boarding the train in Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s ‘Manjulika’ get up, the exercise has become quite prevalent. Fresh addition to the streak is a video of a man from MP’s Chhindwara where he could be seen upholding a placard with peculiar matrimonial offer.

The man seeks a woman having government job and notifies that he would pay dowry if his requirement is met.

The ad is written in Hindi and it reads, “I want a girl with a government job for marriage, I will give dowry.”

The video of the stunt has been posted by a Twitter user, Sushant Peter. “A 26-second video of a young man from Chhindwara standing with a poster went viral,” the caption of the post reads.

The post has amassed over 3,000 views and netizens are having a gala time in comment section. Many felt the man raised their concern as well through the message. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

2
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

3
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

4
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

5
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-Street

6
World

Pakistani currency depreciates to record low

7
Nation

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

8
Nation

Bank unions defer 2-day nationwide strike on January 30, 31

9
Haryana

Gurugram: Deal stuck, dwellers won't leave unsafe Chintels flats

10
Nation

Doctor couple among 5 killed in fire at private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Don't Miss

View All
What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Top News

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP’s Morena

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

People who assembled at the site extricated the two pilots f...

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

Resplendent gardens will be open for public from January 31

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

Day after being suspended for 'security lapse', Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Awantipora

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

BBC documentary screening: DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string