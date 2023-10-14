'Mahira Khan, why not post what's happening in Gaza?' Pakistani actor brutally trolled for sharing 'marathon' videos from wedding amid Israel-Hamas war

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan--who recently tied the knot with long-time partner Salim Karim, an entrepreneur,—has been sharing photos and video from her wedding festivities.

She was brutally trolled by social media users for posting celebration events amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.

War between Israel and Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas began on October 7 when militants invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Mahira and Salim exchanged wedding vows in Pakistan's Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends on October 1. This is Mahira's second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari and had a son by him in 2009. The two separated in 2015.

#Hamas #Israel #Pakistan #Social Media