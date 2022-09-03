Malaysian girl mistakenly transfers first salary to unknown person instead of mother, recipient asks her to consider it as charity

Chandigarh, September 3
The first salary in a job is always special and most people feel utmost pleasure to spend that money in buying stuff for their family. Upholding the established practice, a Malaysian girl too tried to surprise her mother by transferring her first salary to her mum, only to find out that she had transferred the amount to an unknown account number.
While narrated her misery in a TikTok video, Fahada Bistari said she received some money for initial few days of working at a place which she thought of sending to her mother as surprise. In the exercise, she mistakenly transferred the amount to an unknown account.
She then sent the transfer receipt to her mother but the addled mom confirmed she didn’t receive any money.
Downcast over the event, Fahada managed to get phone number of the person who received the money sent by her. After explaining her state of anguish to the unknown man she was told to write her mistake off as ‘charity’.
Fahada was seen snivelling in the video while explaining the entire scenario.
However, she told in another video that the money was returned to her the next day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India to follow own interests, won’t join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister
West’s economic war of attrition against Moscow is set to ta...
Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart
Report says pilot worked at Tupelo regional airport
Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP
Latest political developments came weeks after CM Nitish Kum...
Nitish Kumar to be in Delhi on September 5-7 to meet Opposition leaders
Kumar had been in touch with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi w...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...