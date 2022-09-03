Malaysian girl mistakenly transfers first salary to unknown person instead of mother, recipient asks her to consider it as charity

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 3

The first salary in a job is always special and most people feel utmost pleasure to spend that money in buying stuff for their family. Upholding the established practice, a Malaysian girl too tried to surprise her mother by transferring her first salary to her mum, only to find out that she had transferred the amount to an unknown account number.

While narrated her misery in a TikTok video, Fahada Bistari said she received some money for initial few days of working at a place which she thought of sending to her mother as surprise. In the exercise, she mistakenly transferred the amount to an unknown account.

She then sent the transfer receipt to her mother but the addled mom confirmed she didn’t receive any money.

Downcast over the event, Fahada managed to get phone number of the person who received the money sent by her. After explaining her state of anguish to the unknown man she was told to write her mistake off as ‘charity’.

Fahada was seen snivelling in the video while explaining the entire scenario.

However, she told in another video that the money was returned to her the next day.