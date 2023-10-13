Man beats up son in public after catching him smoking hookah in cafe

Chandigarh, October 13
A viral video is making the rounds on the internet, in which a man is seen beating up his son in public after catching him with his friends in a cafe.
In the video, the angry man can be seen hitting his son and asking him, “Kya bola tha tune mujhe telephone pe, maine tujhe kya pucha, tune kya bola tha mujhe (what did you say to me on the telephone, what had I asked you, what did you say to me).
The man, along with a burqa-clad woman, then hits and scolds the child’s friends for bunking classes. The boys had reportedly told their parents that they were visiting coaching classes.
Kalesh b/w b/w parent and there son inside Cafe over the guy was roaming and enjoying with his friends while Smoking hookah by giving Execuse of coaching pic.twitter.com/aptA43Aosn— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 12, 2023
The location of the incident is unknown.
Reacting to the video, netizens made various comments.
A user wrote, “Aaj iske abbu iska Pappu banayenge. Sad for him.
Another wrote, “Restaurant guy be like apna hookah le let ahu pehle kahi tod na de.”
Another comment read, “Waise public me nahi maarna chahie.”
“Ghar ke kalesh in Cafe,” read another comment.
