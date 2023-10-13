Man beats up son in public after catching him smoking hookah in cafe

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 13

A viral video is making the rounds on the internet, in which a man is seen beating up his son in public after catching him with his friends in a cafe.

In the video, the angry man can be seen hitting his son and asking him, “Kya bola tha tune mujhe telephone pe, maine tujhe kya pucha, tune kya bola tha mujhe (what did you say to me on the telephone, what had I asked you, what did you say to me).

The man, along with a burqa-clad woman, then hits and scolds the child’s friends for bunking classes. The boys had reportedly told their parents that they were visiting coaching classes.

The location of the incident is unknown.

