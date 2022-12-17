Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

Chandigarh, December 17
Dance provides the ultimate outlet to your heart’s expression. One such incident of an elderly man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function as if nobody is watching has gone viral on social media.
The video was shared by Instagram user @sk2410722 a few days back. In the short clip, a middle-aged man dressed in kurta-pyjama can be seen grooving to Afsana Khan’s popular track on the dance floor at what appears to be a wedding function.
However, it was not a routine dance performance. The elderly man can also be seen lip-syncing the lyrics while he actually embodied the lyrics of the song and dances effortlessly to the beats.
His expressions are just perfect and people can be seen smiling and applauding his dancing abilities.
Instagram users also just couldn’t help but shower praise on the man's fiery performance.
"Super se bhi upar," a user wrote.
Another Instagram user wrote, "Jawan dil hona chahiye Umar ma kya rakha h."
"Jiski Masti Jinda hai uski Hasti Jinda hai," wrote another user.
