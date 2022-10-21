Man dares Bengaluru Traffic Police to provide evidence of violation after being fined, bid to outsmart cops ends up serving fodder for memes

Chandigarh, October 21
Bengaluru Police have recently outsmarted a scooty rider as latter tried to evade traffic challan for not wearing the helmet citing his CCTV picture on the penalty slip which focused on his vehicle registration number and not his face.
A man named Felix Rajwas sent a challan for not wearing the helmet. Quoting the picture on receipt which doesn’t show his face, Felix tried challenging police claiming that latter do not have evidence to substantiate the offence.
“Hello @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice there is no proper evidence of me not wearing helmet. Please provide proper image or remove the case. Same thing happened before but I paid fine just to clear. I can’t take fine once again,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.
Felix’s attempt to outplay police foiled when latter tweeted a zoomed-out photo of him which clearly showed him without helmet.
October 19, 2022
After the man realised that his claim backfired, he wrote, “Thank you for the Evidence. As a common public every one has the rights to ask this. I appreciate @blrcitytraffic for clarifying on this. I will pay the fine. Kudos to all the meme contents. #bangaloretraffic.”
Thank you for the Evidence. As a common public every one has the rights to ask this. I appreciate @blrcitytraffic for clarifying on this. I will pay the fine. Kudos to all the meme contents. #bangaloretraffic— Felix Raj (@chrisfe143) October 20, 2022
Twitterati within no time lapped up the issue and started laugh riot over the man’s faux pas.
Lol 😂— Riyaz Mansuri (@Riyazism9) October 19, 2022
😂😂😂👏👏👏 thought he can get away with excuse… don’t u urself know at least that u did not wear helmet?— sunil (@thenamesunil) October 19, 2022
Hahaha pic.twitter.com/eFHJqFQZx8— All isn't well (@UnapologeticNa1) October 19, 2022
Savage🔥— Ajit Pradhan❄️ (@ajit2548) October 19, 2022
Felix be like pic.twitter.com/o9kW8jEuJl— डर जा गालिब (@DarjaGhalib) October 19, 2022
😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/UXhWyDXc4c— Biswa Swaroop Padhee 🇮🇳 (@biswa_padhee) October 19, 2022
