Man dressed as Ravana grooves to Haryanvi song on street, see viral video

Chandigarh, October 6
After two years of muted celebrations, Dussehra was celebrated with much fervour in different parts of the country. Nation witnessed effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarana going up in flames across the country symbolising the triumph of goodness over evil.
Amid numerous videos of Dussehra Mela and Ramlila a clip has surfaced on Twitter where a man, dressed as Ravana, could be seen grooving to Haryanvi song on a street. As the video proceeds further, another man dressed in fancy attire joins him.
गर्ल्स : अरे यार कल मेरा इंटरव्यू है, बहुत फीयर्स लग रहा है 😭— Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 5, 2022
बॉयज ( जलने से पहले) : pic.twitter.com/u9oYP86Dwj
Since being shared, the video has enmassed over 58,000 views. The peculiar scene has left netizens in splits.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Aman (@kafan_chorr183) October 5, 2022
Dance to badhiya kar raha hai raavan...lachak bhi hai shareer me— Seth Dada Yadav Tripathi 🥳 (@DhoomPichak) October 5, 2022
Ravan the master of dance— भार्गव (@_brgv) October 5, 2022
Isko Adipurush mei saif ki jagah replace kardo.— Sapphire (@aham_yogini) October 5, 2022
जब रावणजी को पता चले की इस साल मुझसे ज्यादा सैफ अली खान को गाली पड़ रही है— 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐰𝐚𝐥_🇮🇳 (@Naya_Hu_Yaha_) October 5, 2022
Laakh buraiyan thi ravan mei lekin aise road kabhi dance nhi kiya pic.twitter.com/oaScFoz5cW— H🐇 (@hp_mode2) October 5, 2022
रावण ने सोचा होगा कि आज वैसे भी मारा जाऊंगा उससे पहले थोड़ी मस्ती ही कर लूं।— HumorSillyYours (@rdjrahulllll) October 5, 2022
