Man dressed as Ravana grooves to Haryanvi song on street, see viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 6

After two years of muted celebrations, Dussehra was celebrated with much fervour in different parts of the country. Nation witnessed effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarana going up in flames across the country symbolising the triumph of goodness over evil.

Amid numerous videos of Dussehra Mela and Ramlila a clip has surfaced on Twitter where a man, dressed as Ravana, could be seen grooving to Haryanvi song on a street. As the video proceeds further, another man dressed in fancy attire joins him.

Since being shared, the video has enmassed over 58,000 views. The peculiar scene has left netizens in splits.

Dance to badhiya kar raha hai raavan...lachak bhi hai shareer me — Seth Dada Yadav Tripathi 🥳 (@DhoomPichak) October 5, 2022

Ravan the master of dance — भार्गव (@_brgv) October 5, 2022

Isko Adipurush mei saif ki jagah replace kardo. — Sapphire (@aham_yogini) October 5, 2022

जब रावणजी को पता चले की इस साल मुझसे ज्यादा सैफ अली खान को गाली पड़ रही है — 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐰𝐚𝐥_🇮🇳 (@Naya_Hu_Yaha_) October 5, 2022

Laakh buraiyan thi ravan mei lekin aise road kabhi dance nhi kiya pic.twitter.com/oaScFoz5cW — H🐇 (@hp_mode2) October 5, 2022

रावण ने सोचा होगा कि आज वैसे भी मारा जाऊंगा उससे पहले थोड़ी मस्ती ही कर लूं। — HumorSillyYours (@rdjrahulllll) October 5, 2022

