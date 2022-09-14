Man eats food with plate under scooter amid heavy rain; heartbreaking video moves Internet to tears

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 14

The struggle to fight for basic necessities of life - food, shelter and clothing - is real.

It is more challenging for the impoverished for whom, managing one time’s meal is a task.

A recent video that has been doing the rounds on the Internet has left people grateful for having food on their table.

In the clip, the heartbreaking visual captures a man sitting on his haunches and eating rice with his hands from a leaf plate. What makes one’s heart cry is that he has placed his plate under a scooter as it rains heavily around him.

Watch the video here:

The video was uploaded on Twitter by an account named Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The caption for the 30-second clip reads, “Dear life, I had a big complaint with you. But after seeing this scene I have quit all my complaints.”

Devoid of any shelter, the famished man sits beside a scooter and gobbles down the food quickly.

The clip showed the bitter reality of marginalised section of society.

Bitter realities of life...😪

It touched the hearts of netizens as many users took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

A user wrote: “I cried because I had no slippers until I saw a man with no feet. Be grateful for every single thing you have in life.”

Another commented: “Your trash is someone’s treasure.”

The clip garnered over 16.7k likes and was retweeted multiple times.

Since what we have might be a dream for many, the man teaches us to be humble and grateful in life.