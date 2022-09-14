Man eats food with plate under scooter amid heavy rain; heartbreaking video moves Internet to tears

Chandigarh, September 14
The struggle to fight for basic necessities of life - food, shelter and clothing - is real.
It is more challenging for the impoverished for whom, managing one time’s meal is a task.
A recent video that has been doing the rounds on the Internet has left people grateful for having food on their table.
In the clip, the heartbreaking visual captures a man sitting on his haunches and eating rice with his hands from a leaf plate. What makes one’s heart cry is that he has placed his plate under a scooter as it rains heavily around him.
Watch the video here:
बड़ी शिकायत थी तुझसे ऐ ज़िन्दगी— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) September 11, 2022
लेकिन जब ये मंजर देखा तो सारी शिकायत छोड़ दी हमने 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/gJ651OSCJn
The video was uploaded on Twitter by an account named Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The caption for the 30-second clip reads, “Dear life, I had a big complaint with you. But after seeing this scene I have quit all my complaints.”
Devoid of any shelter, the famished man sits beside a scooter and gobbles down the food quickly.
The clip showed the bitter reality of marginalised section of society.
Bitter realities of life...😪— Saurabh Gupta (@ImSaurabh1508) September 12, 2022
Be compassionate and thankful... 🙏 https://t.co/bTk2UfEIN0
It touched the hearts of netizens as many users took to the comment section to share their thoughts.
A user wrote: “I cried because I had no slippers until I saw a man with no feet. Be grateful for every single thing you have in life.”
"I cried bcoz I had no slippers until I saw a man with no feet." Be grateful for every single thing you have in life. 🙏— Varsha 🌸 (@Varrsha2) September 11, 2022
Another commented: “Your trash is someone’s treasure.”
Your's trash is someone's treasure. https://t.co/21mtfpPVma— Manchala Gyanesh (@itsmanchala_) September 12, 2022
This is a funny world.. somewhere someone has no roof to have food and somewhere someone is throwing food coz food was tasteless....— Unknown (@debashislucky) September 11, 2022
I have no words.. it's just very sad. 😔 💔 https://t.co/jPS55kqtyq— noorsz (@sabanoorz) September 12, 2022
Heart touching 💓 https://t.co/Fbq8EANpYC— devendra bhoir (@devendrabhoir7) September 12, 2022
Hunger is cruel😟 https://t.co/jpIFIxq2Jc— Dr.Pravin Uttareshwar (@PravinUttaresh3) September 12, 2022
Thank you lord for whatever I have today 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/BwoE5sEzq6— Bastola R (Northeastern) (@imbastola) September 12, 2022
The clip garnered over 16.7k likes and was retweeted multiple times.
Since what we have might be a dream for many, the man teaches us to be humble and grateful in life.
