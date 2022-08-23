Man forces wife to bathe naked under waterfall in full public view for a ‘ritual to conceive male child’, arrested

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 23

In a shocking incident, a woman from Pune was forcibly made to bathe under a waterfall by her businessman husband in full public view as part of a sorcery meant for women to conceive male child.

The woman later got a complaint registered against her husband and in-laws for the disgraceful situation she was made to witness, as per a report of Hindustan Times. Besides, she also alleges that she had been harassed for dowry and not giving birth to male child.

As per the complaint, the woman was taken to a self-proclaimed godman who insisted the family to perform ‘pooja’ at home accompanied by the aforementioned sorcery as he assumes the woman was under the influence of black magic.

Following the complaint, police have arrested four persons, including her husband, father-in-law (64), mother-in-law (62) and the godman.