Man forces wife to bathe naked under waterfall in full public view for a ‘ritual to conceive male child’, arrested

Chandigarh, August 23
In a shocking incident, a woman from Pune was forcibly made to bathe under a waterfall by her businessman husband in full public view as part of a sorcery meant for women to conceive male child.
The woman later got a complaint registered against her husband and in-laws for the disgraceful situation she was made to witness, as per a report of Hindustan Times. Besides, she also alleges that she had been harassed for dowry and not giving birth to male child.
As per the complaint, the woman was taken to a self-proclaimed godman who insisted the family to perform ‘pooja’ at home accompanied by the aforementioned sorcery as he assumes the woman was under the influence of black magic.
Following the complaint, police have arrested four persons, including her husband, father-in-law (64), mother-in-law (62) and the godman.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...