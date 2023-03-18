Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 18

Bizarre incidents related to marriage have become rampant of late. From groom calling off the wedlock owing to bride’s poor performance in her exam to man creating ruckus while reciting Shah Rukh’s song “Aashiq hoon main, qatil bhi hoon, sabke dilo mein shamil bhi hoon” from stage, many videos of such strange events during wedding ceremony are making the rounds across social media platforms.

In a fresh, an incident has been reported from Bihar where a would-be groom got so drunk day before his marriage that he forgot to attend the event.

The man was celebrating the night before his wedding.

On the wedding day, the bride side kept waiting for the groom, who never turned up for the event. It wasn’t until he gained consciousness the next day that he made his way to the bride’s house.

The bride however refused to get married stating that her family got immensely humiliated by the act.

The bride’s also demanded compensation against finances they spent in preparation.

The situation escalated to an extent that police have to step in to broker the truce, after some members of would-be groom’s side were held hostage by the family of to-be bride.

Settlement was ultimately reached between the two families.