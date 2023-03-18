Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

Chandigarh, March 18
Bizarre incidents related to marriage have become rampant of late. From groom calling off the wedlock owing to bride’s poor performance in her exam to man creating ruckus while reciting Shah Rukh’s song “Aashiq hoon main, qatil bhi hoon, sabke dilo mein shamil bhi hoon” from stage, many videos of such strange events during wedding ceremony are making the rounds across social media platforms.
In a fresh, an incident has been reported from Bihar where a would-be groom got so drunk day before his marriage that he forgot to attend the event.
The man was celebrating the night before his wedding.
On the wedding day, the bride side kept waiting for the groom, who never turned up for the event. It wasn’t until he gained consciousness the next day that he made his way to the bride’s house.
The bride however refused to get married stating that her family got immensely humiliated by the act.
The bride’s also demanded compensation against finances they spent in preparation.
The situation escalated to an extent that police have to step in to broker the truce, after some members of would-be groom’s side were held hostage by the family of to-be bride.
Settlement was ultimately reached between the two families.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon
Qaumi Morcha activists have blocked road near Sohana Chowk i...
Pak court allows ex-PM Imran Khan to go back without his indictment in Toshakhana case
The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot pr...
Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, calls for protests
Prosecutors consider charges against former US President ove...
Collegium is the best system we have developed for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud
Says judiciary has to be protected from outside influences i...