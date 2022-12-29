Man forgets to take wife along after duo stops for pee break in jungle during road trip, drives over 150 km without her

Chandigarh, December 29
A bizarre incident has been reported from Thailand where a man during his family trip forgot to take along his wife after the duo stopped mid-way for pee break.
He drove solo for almost 150 kilometres without realising that his wife was left behind.
The outlandish incident happened on Sunday when Boontom Chaimoon and his wife Amnuay Chaimoon embarked on a road trip to spend New Year with their family.
After travelling some distance, the husband expressed his urge of urinating and decided to stop the car in a jungle, as per New York Post.
After relieving himself, the man initiated his leftover journey without realising that his wife had also got down the car to relieve herself.
When Amnuay walked towards car she found the vehicle missing, leaving her stranded in the dark jungle. She walked for almost 20 km and reached police station for help.
Police somehow managed to contact her husband, who had travelled 159 km since he left his wife.
