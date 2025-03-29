Man in love with 2 women weds them in 1 ceremony with 1,000 people in attendance

A man from Gumnoor village in Lingapur mandal recently married two women in a single ceremony, claiming to be adhering to “traditional tribal customs”.

The wedding was held in the presence of village elders, marking a significant cultural event.

Jab Miya aur do biwi raazi tho kya karega kaazi? Suryadev from Gumnoor village Lingapur mandal, #KomuramBheemAsifabad district married Lal Devi & Jhalkari Devi in a tribal #weddingceremony on Thursday; trio's decision shocked community but they eventually accepted #WeddingOf3 pic.twitter.com/qgbpEndFcb — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) March 28, 2025

Suryadev, the son of Sidam Roopabai and Srimaruti, works in the film industry in Hyderabad. He had been in a three-year relationship with Kanaka Lal from Shettihadpanur Rajulaguda, Sirpur (U) mandal. However, their relationship turned sour, and Suryadev distanced himself from her.

During this time, he began a new relationship with Atram Jalkar Devi from Pullara village, which is also in the same mandal. Upon learning of this, Kanaka Lal demanded that Suryadev marry her, leading to the convening of a panchayat with village elders.

Although Suryadev initially took Jalkar Devi to Hyderabad, her family intervened, calling for a second panchayat. In the presence of key figures, including Grama Patel and former Sarpanch Athram, Suryadev agreed to marry both women and signed a bond paper, vowing to equally share his responsibilities and care for both wives.

The wedding ceremony took place on Thursday, March 27, following tribal traditions. Invitations were sent out, and flex boards were displayed in the surrounding villages. The ceremony was attended by nearly 1,000 people from three villages, showcasing the strong community support for the event.

Polygamy is illegal for Hindus in India.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. In 2021, also a man from Telangana's Adilabad married two women in one 'mandap'.

Another man married both his girlfriends in Jharkhand's Lohardaga in 2022.