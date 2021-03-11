Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 21

A bizarre incident has been reported from MP’s Ratlam where a man got unpleasant and slangy reply from Rail App while he was inquiring about a train that was running late. While he lodged his grievance on the app to ask about Golden Temple Express’ delay, he got a reply from the concerned officials as “Aapke Pitaji Ka Kya Ja Rha Hai (How is your father being affected),” as per a report of Patrika.

The man was out-and-out stunned as he had never expected such reply from the app meant for convenience of passengers. He instantly informed Railway Ministry about the weird reply that he got.

Ministry in no time summoned senior officials of Ratlam division who later sacked 3 employees in knee-jerk reaction.

The entire incident has been confirmed by DRM of railways. Officials concerned with the incident, however, are referring the issue as a technical glitch.