Man installs fake speed detecting van in his locality to daunt speeding vehicles

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 5

Speeding vehicles are often problem for people, especially the ones who have got kids in their houses. In order to combat such over-speeding vehicles, a man of Staffordshire, UK, came up with an innovative idea.

Rob Adcock,who lives in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, decided to make his three-year-old daughter and neighbourhood safe from prevalence of speeding vehicles in his locality.

He got a fake speed detecting car installed on the road adjacent to his house, so that people could adhere to speed limits of the area. "It is doing the nut in of all the people who live around here, they're not happy. So I thought what could I do to help? What actually makes people slow down?" Rob said in the video.

This is going to go one of two ways. I’ll leave it with you 🍿

See ya in the comments 👀 pic.twitter.com/dsruoWBtJZ — Rob Adcock (@RobAdcock) March 24, 2022

Rob earlier planned to get speed bumps installed but he did not get required material. The video clip also shows how Rob created the van using reflectors, a speed camera sign Adock and a few other things. He even recorded videos ofcarsslamming on the breaks after spotting the van.

A spokesperson for the Staffordshire Police said Rob's van doesn't appear to break any laws and hasn't been reported, as perThe Sun.They stated: "The force, as part of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, welcomes and encourages feedback from communities in relation to matters surroundingroad safety.