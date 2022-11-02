Man joins street musician at Delhi's Connaught Place for impromptu singing session on B Praak's 'Mann Bhareya'

Chandigarh, November 2
Music has the ability to bring people closer. One such video of a street musician and a man singing together on the streets of Delhi’s Connaught Place has won hearts online.
The video of the duo singing B Praak’s song ‘Mann Bhareya’ in their mellifluous voice is receiving plaudits from people across social media and has gone viral.
Shared on Instagram by a user named Ranveer Thakur on October 24, the video has amassed over 18 million views.
The video shows a man playing guitar sitting on the streets of Connaught Place. Soon, another man, with shopping bags in his hand, starts crooning ‘Mann Bhareya’ as the guitarist strings the notes.
Later, he also joins the man and starts singing in his soothing voice and leaves listeners mesmerised.
The guitarist has been identified as Shivam while the man who is singing in the video has been identified as Luv Singh.
Watch the heart-warming video here:
View this post on Instagram
Netizens showered their love for the duo and left sweet comments.
Read a few here:
The street musician has his own Instagram account and has even performed with singer B Praak on stage. The man, Luv Singh, identifies himself as an "artist" according to his Instagram bio.
