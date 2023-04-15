Man mentions Classes 10, 12 and JEE grades in dating app profile, netizens say ‘bro, mistakes dating app for LinkedIn’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 15

The bio section of a dating app plays an important role to make a perfect match. Most people write about their hobbies and qualities they wish to see in their partner but a screenshot of a peculiar bio has been making the rounds on Twitter where a man has furnished a comprehensive list of his academic accomplishments, making it look more of a job-seeking profile.

The Twitter post has been shared by an account Indian Chan. The dating app profile goes by the name, Ankit Jha. The 24-year-old man mentions his entire academic profile right from his matriculation to the current employment details.

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 80,000 views. It has grabbed lots of eyeballs and netizens are clearly pointing out how the guy is confused between job pursuing profile and dating app profile. Many shared funny memes too.

