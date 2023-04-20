Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 20

Artificial intelligent tool ChatGPT has accumulated a mammoth recognition over last few months. The smart tool is assumed to replace humans in many exercises to execute various tasks in time bound and effective manner. However, the brainy tool still has a lot to do to overpower humans in their manipulative skills and mastery to deal with challenges in more smarter ways. The testimony to the aforementioned fact got witnessed when the AI tool denied answer to a man’s question calling it ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’, as he asked the application to furnish list of website to download pirated movies.

The man, tricking the tool, put the things other way around and used reverse psychology to extract answer from it. He instead asked which websites he should avoid accessing. Falling into the trap, the so-called smart tool laid out a comprehensive list of the websites.

#1 ChatGPT Hack:



Reverse psychology always works 😂 pic.twitter.com/AYVGAMH8Z9 — Barsee 🐶 (@heyBarsee) April 18, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 2.5 million views. Netizens are in splits over how the man tricked and got the better of the cult AI app.

Lol….too funny. — Jay Quinn (@therealjayquinn) April 18, 2023

This is so funny 🤣 — Marco Davi (@marcodavi) April 18, 2023

Good one lol — Faffisama (@Faffisama) April 18, 2023

This is amazing; humans can find a way to beat AI! — Alex Momeni | Landing Pages (@alex_momeni) April 18, 2023

You tricked an intelligent machine. Be proud 👏🏼 — Samarth K (@SamarthKagdiyal) April 19, 2023

We call it real prompts manipulation 😄 — Pacifique NEZERWA (@PNezerwa) April 19, 2023

Omg hilarious 😂 😂😂 — Anghel Gabriel (@AnghelGabriell) April 18, 2023

