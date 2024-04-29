Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

Chandigarh, April 29
A post on social media platform X has claimed that a man spent Rs 3 lakh "as fee" to get proposals from wealthy families - those with a turnover of more than Rs 200 crore.
This has sparked a huge debate online over how much people were willing to spend on weddings.
"A friend's dad paid 3 lacs as a fee to only get rishtas from families with 200 Cr+ turnover," the user Mishka Rana posted on X, asking others if they will do the same.
A friend’s dad paid 3 lacs as a fee to only get rishtas from families with 200 Cr+ turnover!— MISHKA RANA (@RanaMishka) April 26, 2024
Would you
Comments started flooding in and the post soon received nearly 2.5 lakh views.
Make sense— Sambhav Gupta (@sambhavgupta6) April 26, 2024
Gotta pay premium for high quality leads
Rishta hua ?— Arjun Seth (@arjunpearlseth) April 26, 2024
My dad would pay 3 lacs to anyone to get married with me.— sankastics (@runwal_sanket) April 26, 2024
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s doctored video case
The Special Cell of Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an...
Excise policy case: Why no bail plea in trial court, Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Court was hearing Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in PMLA...
Congress's Indore nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature; likely to join BJP
The Congress had fielded Bam (45), a newbie in the poll aren...
Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab
The announcement for the candidate from Ferozepur is still a...
Arvind Kejriwal asks Atishi to ensure there is no water shortage in Delhi, says AAP
Sunita Kejriwal and Atishi meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail