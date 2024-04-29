Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

A post on social media platform X has claimed that a man spent Rs 3 lakh "as fee" to get proposals from wealthy families - those with a turnover of more than Rs 200 crore.

This has sparked a huge debate online over how much people were willing to spend on weddings.

"A friend's dad paid 3 lacs as a fee to only get rishtas from families with 200 Cr+ turnover," the user Mishka Rana posted on X, asking others if they will do the same.

A friend’s dad paid 3 lacs as a fee to only get rishtas from families with 200 Cr+ turnover!



Would you — MISHKA RANA (@RanaMishka) April 26, 2024

Comments started flooding in and the post soon received nearly 2.5 lakh views.

Make sense

Gotta pay premium for high quality leads — Sambhav Gupta (@sambhavgupta6) April 26, 2024

Rishta hua ? — Arjun Seth (@arjunpearlseth) April 26, 2024

My dad would pay 3 lacs to anyone to get married with me. — sankastics (@runwal_sanket) April 26, 2024

