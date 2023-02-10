Man posts picture of bread packet allegedly delivered by Blinkit with living mouse trapped inside, company replies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

India’s instant delivery service company Blinkit has been facing ire after a man posted a picture of his bread packet order, which allegedly had a living mice trapped inside.

The man even mocked the delivery service by editing the text and picture on their advertisement board, which has been going viral for last few months.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Nitin Arora, the recipient of the mice-trapped bread wrote “Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato”.

Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato pic.twitter.com/RHNOj6tswA — Nitin Arora (@NitinA14261863) February 3, 2023

Nitin also shared grab of the chat he had with the Blinkit support team.

However, the company took note of the issue and sought details of the order. “Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have. Please share your registered contact number or Order ID via DM for us to look into it,” the company wrote.