Man in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh rescues 16-year-old grandson from tantriks who planned to 'sacrifice' him

Aligarh, January 19
A man rescued his 16-year-old grandson from the clutches of four tantriks who were allegedly preparing to 'sacrifice' him in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.
The tantriks had tied the boy to a tree and were chanting mantras and a big knife in their hand, when the grandfather saw them and screamed for help.
The four men fled when he called for help. An FIR has been filed and a hunt is on to nab the four accused.
Police sources said the tantriks took the boy, identified as Akhilesh Kumar, hostage when he came out of his house at night to buy something.
The tantriks tied Akhilesh to a tree after tying his hands from behind and stuffing a cloth in his mouth. The occultists were apparently performing a ritual to sacrifice him.
A large knife, some turmeric powder, red thread and vermilion were recovered from the spot.
Akhilesh told reporters that he was first made unconscious.
Barla DSP Abhay Kumar Pandey said: "A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 342(punishment for wrongful confinement) of the IPC has been registered after a police complaint into the matter. Probe is on in the matter, and action will be taken accordingly." IANS
