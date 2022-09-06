Man sets himself ablaze on video call with girlfriend in Mumbai, injured

Mumbai, September 6
A 19-year-old man set himself on fire while quarrelling with his girlfriend during a video call at his house in suburban Santacruz here, police said on Tuesday.
The victim Sagar Parshuram Jadhav sustained 30 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official from Vakola police station said.
According to the police, Jadhav was having an argument with his girlfriend over the phone about her taking a particular road after visiting a Ganpati pandal late on Monday night.
In a fit of rage, the man threatened to set himself on fire and when he acted on his threat, his cotton shirt caught fire, the official said.
Jadhav’s family members who were at home rushed to douse the flames and took him to a hospital, he said.
The police have recorded the man’s statement, in which he has said that no one should be held responsible for his extreme step, the official said, adding that further investigation is under way.
