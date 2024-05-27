Man sits on bonnet of moving BMW as minor drives it around Mumbai; teen’s father arrested

Chandigarh, May 27
A man was arrested in Mumbai after a viral video showed him lying on the bonnet of a moving BMW.
The BMW was being driven by a 17-year-old boy, said the police.
The video showed Subham Mitalia lying on the BMW bonnet as the teenager drove it around the Shivaji Chowk area in Mumbai's Kalyan on Saturday.
The video which has gone viral on social media was recorded by locals in the area.
While Subham Mitalia, 21, was arrested, a case has been registered against the teenager and his father.
Officials said the car is registered in the name of the minor's father who is a government official.
