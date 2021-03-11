Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Chandigarh, May 6
Social media was hugely inspired when a photo of a 10-year-old Manipur girl, babysitting his younger brother while attending class, went viral last month. In the viral image, Meiningsinliu Pamei was seen holding her younger brother in her lap while her parents were busy. The photo drew attention of many people who wished to offer monetary help for girl’s education.
Much to the delight of people who wished well for the girl, she has now secured admission into Scopeland Public School, a boarding school in Imphal.
Manipur Power, Forest and Environment Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh also caught site of the viral image and promised to take care of the girl’s education till her graduation. He has now contacted the girl’s family and arranged for her schooling.
“Join me to wish #MeiningsinliuPamei good luck for her future endeavours! As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal. I wish her to come off with flying colours,” the minister tweeted.
Join me to wish #MeiningsinliuPamei good luck for her future endeavours!— Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 3, 2022
As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal.
I wish her to come off with flying colours. pic.twitter.com/EIn6qZpd0G
Pamei's family resides in Tamenglong district, northern Manipur.
