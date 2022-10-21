Mannequin bearing resemblance with Barack Obama goes viral, netizens can’t keep calm

Chandigarh, October 21
A mannequin from a retail cloth store is getting viral on social media for its uncanny resemblance with former US President Barack Obama. The analogy between the life size dummy and the former US President is so prominent that anybody could figure out easily.
The tweet has been shared by an account, vibes are. “obama’s Diwali party outfit,” the caption of the post reads.
obama’s Diwali party outfit pic.twitter.com/Ny7c1Jl6le— vibes are ?!?!?!?! (@lilcosmicowgirl) October 18, 2022
The effigy could be seen donning a sherwani with silver embroidery and a blue stole.
Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 5,000 likes besides plethora of public reactions. Netizens have started a meme fest over the post.
😆😆😆😆😆— Jauhar Pratap (@jauharpratap) October 19, 2022
that’s Baraat Obama— manky (@shawarmayyt) October 19, 2022
Sherbani Obama 😅— Mr Walter white (@Santy_frd81) October 19, 2022
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— 0xneelam.eth (@Neelamchowdary) October 19, 2022
