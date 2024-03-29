Married guy dating an unmarried girl: Allegations of gaslighting, emotional abuse in relationships, expert has his point

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

A married man stands accused of gaslighting his unmarried partner after she demanded transparency and honesty about their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Sarthak Dave | Psychiatrist| MD (@dr_sarthak_dave)

According to a post shared on Instagram by an expert, the situation unfolded when the unmarried woman, who had been in a committed relationship with the married man, requested him to inform his wife about their relationship and seek a divorce. Shockingly, the man allegedly claimed that his wife would refuse to divorce him.

Therefore, the woman expressed her desire to move on and look for marriage prospects elsewhere.

The situation took a darker turn when instead of taking responsibility for his actions, the man began to guilt trip and gaslight the woman, saying that she didn’t love him enough and was causing him pain by considering leaving.

In this case, gaslighting appears to have been utilised as a means to control and prevent the woman from asserting her desire for an equal relationship.

Instances of gaslighting and emotional abuse within relationships such as this one highlight the need for awareness and support to women.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.