 Massive crocodile ventures out of Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh, tries to scale railing; video goes viral : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Massive crocodile ventures out of Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh, tries to scale railing; video goes viral

Massive crocodile ventures out of Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh, tries to scale railing; video goes viral

As officials tried to capture the massive reptile, it climbed the iron railing in a bid to return to water

Massive crocodile ventures out of Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh, tries to scale railing; video goes viral

As per reports, the crocodile was rescued after a few hours and was released into the canal. Video grab/Social media



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

Sending shockwaves to the locals, a massive crocodile ventured out of a canal in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and strayed into the nearby area; video of which has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the 10-foot-long reptile crawled out of the Ganga canal near Narora Ghat in UP’s Bulandshahr.

In the viral clip, the crocodile is seen attempting to scale a railing on the sidewalk near the canal.

After the locals raised an alarm, police and forest department officials reached the spot to catch the crocodile, the reports add.

As the officials tried to capture the massive reptile, it climbed the iron railing in a bid to return to the water.

After the crocodile failed to scale the railing, it landed on the ground and tried to move hurriedly, the video shows.

Later, the forest officials managed to cover the reptile’s head with cloth and used ropes to tie its mouth and legs.

As per reports, the crocodile was rescued after a few hours and was released into the canal.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Social Media #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

2
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

3
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

4
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

5
Punjab

PSPCL loss-to-profit firm, nets Rs 900 crore

6
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

7
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

8
Punjab

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

9
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

10
Punjab

Sangrur: Prestige at stake, AAP puts best foot forward to wrest its ‘political capital’

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

This is the highest ever temperature recorded so far in Delh...

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Prajwal likely to reach Bengaluru from Munich on Friday midn...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

Lok Sabha election 2024: 8 states and UT gear up for Phase-7; all eyes on Varanasi

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

16 cars gutted in east Delhi, 5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans