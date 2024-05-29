Massive crocodile ventures out of Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh, tries to scale railing; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

Sending shockwaves to the locals, a massive crocodile ventured out of a canal in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and strayed into the nearby area; video of which has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the 10-foot-long reptile crawled out of the Ganga canal near Narora Ghat in UP’s Bulandshahr.

In the viral clip, the crocodile is seen attempting to scale a railing on the sidewalk near the canal.

After the locals raised an alarm, police and forest department officials reached the spot to catch the crocodile, the reports add.

As the officials tried to capture the massive reptile, it climbed the iron railing in a bid to return to the water.

After the crocodile failed to scale the railing, it landed on the ground and tried to move hurriedly, the video shows.

Later, the forest officials managed to cover the reptile’s head with cloth and used ropes to tie its mouth and legs.

As per reports, the crocodile was rescued after a few hours and was released into the canal.

#Social Media #Uttar Pradesh