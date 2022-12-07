MCD Election Results: Memes mock Congress as Delhi witnesses 'too close to call' contest between AAP and BJP

Chandigarh, December 8
As Delhi witnesses 'too close to call' a contest between the AAP and the BJP, netizens started a meme-fest mocking the Congress on social media on Wednesday.
Congress supporters looking at #MCDElections2022 results today 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #pappu #MCDResults #MCDPolls #ResultsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/ywN3vNUXsp— Ayesha (@Ayesha86627087) December 7, 2022
Congress Candidates in MCD Elections 🤭😂😂#MCDResults #MCDResultOnZee #MCDElections2022 pic.twitter.com/dlzDOnPGfx— Karraann (@iam_Karraann) December 7, 2022
#MCDResults of Delhi BJP 😜#MCDElections2022 #Congress Om Shanti— NEELAM CHOUDHARY (@NEELAM_CH92) December 7, 2022
Morocco Argentina vs Portugal#ArmedForcesFlagDay #ResultsOnZee pic.twitter.com/rbHzBIPAfe
The initial trends of the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections showed a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, while the Congress was seen struggling far behind.
Both BJP and AAP exuded confidence in winning the local elections in Delhi.
Counting of votes on the 250 wards of the MCD began at 8 am.
