Meerut’s 12-kg ‘Bahubali’ samosa: Eat in 30 minutes, win Rs 71,000

Meerut (UP), June 18
How would you like to celebrate your birthday by cutting a 12-kilogram giant samosa? or eat the deep-fried snack in 30 minutes to win Rs 71,000?
Shubham Kaushal, the third generation owner of Lalkurti-based Kaushal Sweets here, says he wanted to do “something different” to bring the samosa into the spotlight.
The idea struck him to create a ‘Bahubali’ samosa that will weigh 12 kilogram.
Kaushal said people order ‘Bahubali’ samosas and prefer to cut it on their birthdays, instead of the traditional cake.
He said there is also a challenge to win Rs 71,000 to finish eating the samosa, stuffed with by potatoes, peas, spices, paneer and dry fruits, in 30 minutes.
It takes around six hours for chefs at Kaushal’s shop to prepare the giant samosa.
The shop owner said it takes over 90 minutes alone and efforts of three cooks to fry the samosa in the pan.
Of the 12-kilogram samosa, around seven kg is the savoury packed inside the pastry cone.
“Our Bahubali samosa has also caught the attention of social media influencers and food bloggers who frequent the shop. We also get queries from locals as well as people living in other parts of the country,” Kaushal said.
He said the shop takes only advance orders for the samosa.
“I wanted to do something different to bring samosas into the spotlight. We decided to make ‘Bahubali’ samosas. First, we started by making four-kg samosas and then eight-kg samosas. Both of which turned out to be popular. After this, we prepared a 12-kg samosa,” Kaushal said.
A 12-kg samosa costs around Rs 1,500.
Kaushal said he has received around 40-50 orders so far for ‘Bahubali’ samosas.
He claimed that the samosa is the largest in the country.
The western UP district, Meerut, is popular for sweets like ‘revri’ and ‘gajak’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East
Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...
Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars
Any threat will be processed in milliseconds by a software
38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days
The incident adds to recent string of knife attacks across U...
Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram
Main accused and his associate arrested within hours of the ...
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank
The exam was conducted on June 4