Meesho founder announces 11-day break for employees to scale-up mental health, netizens hail move

Workers in private sector often complain of excessive work pressure and lack of time to refresh. The issue has attained quiet a significance over the past few years. Moreover, such issues become more citable when some CEO’s insist employees should work 18 hours a day and should not brag about work-life balance at early stage of work.

Considering work-life balance a paramount issue, Meesho founder Sanjeev Barnwal has announced 11-day break for its employees to rejuvenate and scale-up mental health during the period.

“We’ve announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of #WorkLifeBalance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from 22 Oct-1 Nov. Mental health is important,” the caption of the post reads.

The decision has been taken in the wake of coming festive season, validating significance of work-life balance.

Since the tweet has been laid out, people are unequivocally hailing the initiative of the Meesho that has been taken for upholding the mental health of its employees. Netizens are demanding that other companies should also emulate the model.

