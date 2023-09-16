Meet Karachi-born Erica Robin, the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 16

It’s a mixed feeling, but is unimaginable and a new beginning for people in Pakistan.

A 24-year-old Pakistani model has become the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023. She will represent Pakistan in Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador later this year.

Erica Robin was born on September 14, 1999, to a Christian family in Karachi. She stepped into professional modelling in January 2020.

Best wishes started pouring in as news of her crowning Miss Universe Pakistan came in, inspiriting many others like her in Pakistan.

Congratulations to Erica Robin, the 1st ever Miss Universe Pakistan ! 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/8SzyRdYU1j — PageantsNews (@PageantsNEWS) September 14, 2023

Erica Robin , Miss Universe 🇵🇰Pakistan 🎉🎊👏way to go girl pic.twitter.com/D0p4BovirM — Huma Baqai (@_baqai) September 15, 2023

The first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan featuring five contestants from Pakistan was organised by Dubai-based company Yugen Group, which has in March announced that it had acquired the rights to the competition, reports the Dawn.

