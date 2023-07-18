Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 18

US-based Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra has two children, but she has fed thousands of premature babies.

Elisabeth has hyperlactation syndrome--a condition where breast milk overflow occurs because of increased milk production.

Elisabeth's body can't stop making milk.



She's been constantly donating her breastmilk to babies who need it most. pic.twitter.com/N7BCcaNOO7 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 14, 2023

Elisabeth is from Aloha in Oregon and holds the world record for the largest donation of breast milk by any individual. She has been donating milk to a bank since February 20, 2015.

The Guinness World Records on Friday posted her video on Instagram and it has received millions of views.

“Over the last nine years, I estimate my total donation numbers to be over 3,50,000 ounces. I would not wish this condition on my worst enemy. It is not fun. How many individual babies have benefited from my milk, that is impossible to know,” she says in the video.

Showing bottles filled with breast milk, she says she starts producing milk every few minutes. Over the last nine years, she has donated to local families and recipients worldwide. She donates to recipients who have been labelled as “failure to thrive”, the Guinness World Records website states.