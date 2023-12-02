Melodi: Modi-Meloni chemistry seen at COP28 in Dubai; leaders’ selfie breaks internet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken during their meeting on sidelines of the ongoing 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai on Friday.

"Good friends at COP28. #Melodi," Italian PM Meloni wrote in a post on X.

"Met PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future," PM Modi said in a post wrote on X.

As soon as the photo was posted, it went insanely viral on social media and netizens coudnt not keep calm as they saw the selfie with hashtag 'Melodi'. Italian PM's picture so far has 16 million views and over 227k likes.

Some used the viral trending line “just looking like a wow”, a few also took a dip at the Italian connection of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, some even suggested that PM Modi should invite Meloni to India for his 2024 Lok Sabha campaign to give a befitting reply to “an Italian for an Italian”.

So Beautiful, So elegant, Just looking like a Waow (Wow) !!!#Melodi 😍 pic.twitter.com/hz35w90C8l — Akanksha 🇮🇳 (@Anku0307) December 2, 2023

Modi ji should invite Maloni ji to come to India for 2024 Modi campaign.



An Italian for an Italian... 😂🔥#Melodi pic.twitter.com/Ae7kcyRT32 — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) December 2, 2023

Rahul Gandhi’s mother, Sonia Gandhi, was born in a small village near Italy’s Vicenza. After completing her primary education at local schools, she moved to Cambridge, England, where she met Rajiv Gandhi, and they married in 1968.

