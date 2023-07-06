Meta-powered app ‘Threads’ fuels meme storm on social media

Chandigarh, July 6
Meta platform has officially launched a new application, Threads, which is being considered as a challenge to microblogging site Twitter. The text-based app will allow users to post text, links and reply to or repost messages from others, similar to what we do on Twitter.
Amid the ‘apprehensions’of Elon Musk-led Twitter, netizens are in no mood to let go of this introduction of the new app and have opened flood gates of memes.
Twitter Vs Threads— [email protected]•Satya (@TechGen18) July 6, 2023
Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg #ThreadsApp #Threads pic.twitter.com/F2nqi9dQo2
Twitter forever ♾️#Threads#ThreadsApp pic.twitter.com/9IA5dFdi1B— Shubham (@driiiiiizy) July 6, 2023
Me after seeing my homies on #ThreadsApp pic.twitter.com/TGysApRVMH— वंश शर्मा ❓ (@Omxy_baba) July 6, 2023
Twitter user's honest review about #ThreadsApp 🤧 nothing new :- pic.twitter.com/KJRWDp0VKe— Ankit 🇮🇳 (@imoriginalankit) July 6, 2023
Twitter users after the launch of #ThreadsApp #Threads Zuckerberg #Meta WhatsApp , Snapchat, Threads.#SalaarTeaser #Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarTheSaga #SalaarTeaserOutNow #Gamer777 #KGFChapter2 #HalaMadrid #MSDhoni #Chandrayaan3 #Prabhas #Zuckerberg— Musahid Raza (@Musahid0786) July 6, 2023
#ElonVsZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/Q5J4PqTU15
Threads is basically hardware of Twitter with Software of Instagram 😂😂#Threads #ThreadsApp pic.twitter.com/xdd6g6IIP8— imam hulagur (@imamhulagur) July 6, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg;— Tugay (@kacamayankacak) July 6, 2023
Tiktok’tan reels özelliğini çaldı.
Snapchat’ten kaybolan mesaj özelliğini ve hikaye özelliğini çaldı.
En son Twitter’ı komple çaldı.
#Threads #ThreadsApp pic.twitter.com/LmZKBNboZZ
Everyone running back to Twitter after trying Threads App for 2 Min 😂#threadapp#Threads #ThreadsApp #ElonMusk#MarkZuckerberg #ElonVsZuckerberg#ThreadsApppic.twitter.com/fHC0vAttJb— 𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐕⁴⁵ (@Iamraghav264) July 6, 2023
The launch has taken the internet by storm. Within hours, Threads witnessed10 million sign-ups.
