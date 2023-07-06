Meta-powered app ‘Threads’ fuels meme storm on social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 6

Meta platform has officially launched a new application, Threads, which is being considered as a challenge to microblogging site Twitter. The text-based app will allow users to post text, links and reply to or repost messages from others, similar to what we do on Twitter.

Amid the ‘apprehensions’of Elon Musk-led Twitter, netizens are in no mood to let go of this introduction of the new app and have opened flood gates of memes.

Threads is basically hardware of Twitter with Software of Instagram 😂😂#Threads #ThreadsApp pic.twitter.com/xdd6g6IIP8 — imam hulagur (@imamhulagur) July 6, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg;

Tiktok’tan reels özelliğini çaldı.

Snapchat’ten kaybolan mesaj özelliğini ve hikaye özelliğini çaldı.

En son Twitter’ı komple çaldı.

#Threads #ThreadsApp pic.twitter.com/LmZKBNboZZ — Tugay (@kacamayankacak) July 6, 2023

The launch has taken the internet by storm. Within hours, Threads witnessed10 million sign-ups.

