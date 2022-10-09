Metal grill frame over fan in Kota hostel sparks wide discussion, some claim suicide preventive measure

Chandigarh, October 9
A picture from a hostel in Kota has been doing the rounds on Twitter where a ceiling fan of a room could be seen shielded by iron grills. As per claims made on social media, the exercise has been worked out by hostel authorities to prevent students from committing suicide by strangulating themselves.
The picture has been shared by an account, Gabbbar. “At a student hostel in Kota. Guess the reason?,” the caption reads.
At a student hostel in Kota. Guess the reason? pic.twitter.com/WTSJloowKD— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 3, 2022
However the action, claimed to have been taken by hostel authorities, has been drawing netizens’ ire. The picture has also sparked a widespread discussion over the issue of mental health and compulsion of students to take up coaching against their wish just to comply with the decision of their parents. Many however said this might have been done to prevent falling of dilapidated fans over students. Some fuelled a meme fest too.
Earlier IISc Bangalore replaced ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans to prevent student suicides in hostels after three students committed suicide by hanging themselves, as per a report of India Today.
Rajasthan’s Kota City, situated on the bank of Chambal River, is considered as the coaching hub of India as students from all across the country arrive here to prepare for their medical and engineering competitive exams. However, the city is also infamous for maximum number of suicides in the country as many students could not withstand failure in competitive exams.
