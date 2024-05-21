‘Meteor’ moment for Portuguese girl as video she accidentally recorded goes viral

Chandigarh, May 21
An accidental recording of a meteor shower by a Portuguese girl on her phone camera has set the Internet abuzz with videos of the spectacle spotted in the night skies above Spain and Portugal.
For around seven seconds, a dazzling neon blue light with tint of turquoise, was visible streaming across the atmosphere as the heavenly object passed overhead. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the meteor seemed to be a fragment of a comet that broke off and passed through the Earth’s atmosphere.
What made the comet fragment’s descent so extraordinary was its speed — a whopping 100,000 miles per hour.
The girl posted the video on her account across all social media platforms. Though the video of the phenomenon was recorded by a lot many people, this one video stood out.
View this post on Instagram
There were two videos that were shared by her on Instagram. One of them was captioned: “I am completely blown away by this, we caught on live what we least expected” while caption of another post read: “Video with original audio, you can hear the reactions of everyone who was with me at that moment.”
One of the Internet users commented: “WOoOH you are so lucky. Right time, right angle, everything is just perfect” while another wrote: “One chance in one billion ! U r so lucky!!!”
Comments like “🔥🙌🏾But I’m drunk I’m watching this shit .... I think it’s a mission from hell😂😂😂😂” and “She’s the main character in this world” clearly say how thrilled were the netizens watching the video.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases
Says Sisodia allegedly indulged in destruction of crucial ev...
Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court
Bhawra also moves High Court challenging CAT order dismissin...
1 dead, several injured as London-Singapore flight encounters severe turbulence
Aircraft stays at 31,000 feet for just under 10 minutes befo...
NIA begins probe on alleged AAP foreign funding by pro-Khalistani groups: Sources
Delhi L-G had on May 5 written to MHA recommending NIA probe...
No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI
The regulator said no such traces were found in 300 samples ...