Mia Khalifa offers young woman marriage advice after her 2 divorces, Here is why the pornstar sparks fury

Chandigarh, December 13
Former pornstar Mia Khalifa has sparked controversy online after sharing her thoughts on marriage and divorce.
An old video of Mia Khalifa has surfaced online where the adult star is declaring that “marriage isn't sacred”.
Mia has been married twice and engaged a third time.
In the video, she has encouraged her female followers to leave their partners "if you feel like you’re not getting anything" from the marriages.
Speaking of her own marriage, she said: "Married at 18. Divorced at 21. Second marriage. Married at 25. Divorced at 28. Third engagement. Engaged at 29. Ended it at 30, but I kept the ring."
"We should not be afraid to leave these men. We are not stuck with these people. Marriage is not a sanctimonious thing. It is paperwork. It is a commitment you make to someone, but if you feel like you’re not getting anything from that commitment and you’re trying, you got to go. You got to go. You have to go. I know it’s difficult to fill out paperwork, and to make appointments and to do all of these things, but this is your f*****g life, you want to be stuck with someone?" Mia is heard saying in the viral video.
The internet is divided over Mia Khalifa’s advice as she urged females to leave their husbands if they are not happy. Some supported her while others criticised the adult star.
