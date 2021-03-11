‘Milkman, like Batman’: Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘desi cart’ used by milkman to ferry milk

Chandigarh, April 29
When it comes to innovating ‘desi jugaad’, India has no dearth of talent to push their vision through. A viral video of a man driving a customised vehicle, resembling a go-kart, is testimony to the fact that people in India are really talented.
Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared the video on his Twitter handle, where a milkman can be seen carrying his big milk cans in a three-wheeler, resembling a racing car. The man can be seen wearing a helmet while driving the customised vehicle.
“I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior…,” the caption of the tweet reads.
I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior… https://t.co/lZbDnge7mo— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2022
The video, shared by Mahindra, has surpassed 30,000 likes. Netizens are hailing the efforts of milkman for his innovation.
Milkman, like Batman.— Euclid (@geometry_foreve) April 29, 2022
Let us all remember the milkman of india. Dr. Kurien ji 🙏
Waw .. if provided right platform he can build wonders— yatin kulkarni (@yatinkulkarni8) April 29, 2022
best part he follow all safety protocols while driving. Grand salute— Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) April 29, 2022
Wow, we have so many Elon Musks here in India itself. Why to go after them ! This guy shud be given due recognition.— RAJESH NARULA (@rnarula99) April 29, 2022
