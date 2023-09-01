Million in China watch chilling CCTV footage of woman giving birth in lift, minutes later dumps alive newborn in dustbin

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

Millions of people in China saw a bone-chilling CCTV footage of woman giving birth in lift then dumping the newborn into dustbin.

The shocking footage has led to an outraged on social media. The incident dates back to August 21.

The footage showed the woman carrying luggage into a lift of a residential community in Chongqing, the local news outlet, TheCover, reported.

A few seconds later, she pulled the infant from the bottom of her trouser leg. She then gently used tissues to wipe the blood from the baby, her clothing and the floor.

After it was born, she walked out of the elevator and dumped the infant in a dustbin.

Her weird behaviour was, however, noticed by an elderly woman.

The infant was quickly found by residents and sent to a hospital.

The woman was part of a tour group which had travelled to Chongqing. Both she and the tour guide came to our hospital to pick up the baby. Police officers also came to take a statement from the woman to find out why she did what she did,” according to a security guard at the hospital.

