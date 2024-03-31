Mimicry artist’s Indian twist on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ song takes the Internet by storm

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 31

Talented mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde has become an internet sensation with his remarkable talent, this time by delivering an Indian twist on Ed Sheeran’s beloved song, ‘Perfect’.

In a recent video shared on X, Shinde impersonated the iconic voices of eight Bollywood’s playback singers. Starting with the legendary Udit Narayan and transitioning to Aghijeet Bhattacharya, Shinde effortlessly switched between the styles of Sonu Nigam, Annu Malik, AR Rahman, Mika Singh, Adnan Sami and SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The video, which has garnered over 23,000 likes on Instagram, has drawn praise from fans and celebrities alike.

