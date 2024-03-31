 Mimicry artist’s Indian twist on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ song takes the Internet by storm : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Mimicry artist’s Indian twist on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ song takes the Internet by storm

Mimicry artist’s Indian twist on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ song takes the Internet by storm

His video has garnered over 23,000 likes on Instagram

Mimicry artist’s Indian twist on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ song takes the Internet by storm

Video grab



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 31

Talented mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde has become an internet sensation with his remarkable talent, this time by delivering an Indian twist on Ed Sheeran’s beloved song, ‘Perfect’.

In a recent video shared on X, Shinde impersonated the iconic voices of eight Bollywood’s playback singers. Starting with the legendary Udit Narayan and transitioning to Aghijeet Bhattacharya, Shinde effortlessly switched between the styles of Sonu Nigam, Annu Malik, AR Rahman, Mika Singh, Adnan Sami and SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The video, which has garnered over 23,000 likes on Instagram, has drawn praise from fans and celebrities alike.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Social Media #Twitter


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates in 8th list; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

2
Patiala

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

3
Trending

Video of fake Coca-Cola drink goes viral, netizens express shock

4
Punjab

Former Punjab Police SP sentenced to 10 years in jail in a 32-year-old case

5
Punjab

Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Hans Raj Hans BJP’s Punjab picks for Lok Sabha election

6
Delhi

INDIA bloc maha rally LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe, says PM Modi has resorted to 'match fixing' to win elections

7
India

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

8
World

China holds 65th-anniversary celebrations of its Tibet takeover in new villages along India and Bhutan borders

9
Trending

World Idli Day: Single Swiggy user spent Rs 7.3 lakh on idlis in one year

10
Punjab

Former Punjab SP jailed in 32-yr-old abduction case

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Mission 370: PM Modi kicks off UP campaign from Meerut

BJP's Meerut rally LIVE: Fighting against corruption, that is why corrupt are behind bars today, says PM Modi

PM’s choice of western UP to launch canvassing in the state ...

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc maha rally LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe, says PM Modi has resorted to 'match fixing' to win elections

Sunita Kejriwal reads out husband's message at rally; mentio...

Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally

Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally

She reads out her husband’s message from Enforcement Directo...

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of over Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

Sources say Congress has also been taxed for ‘third-party en...

Excise ‘scam’: ED says 'kickbacks' used in AAP Goa poll campaign also detected in I-T, CBI probes

Excise ‘scam’: ED says 'kickbacks' used in AAP Goa poll campaign also detected in I-T, CBI probes

A wide network of hawala operators and 'angadiyas' are also ...


Cities

View All

MC sets record, collects ~37 crore property tax

MC sets record, collects Rs 37 crore property tax

Shell out more at district toll plazas

Farmers protest ‘dissolution’ of market panels

Three arrested with heroin worth Rs 10 cr

Youth injured as Congress leader ‘opens’ fire amid pigeon-flying contest

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Fire disrupts heart surgery at PGI

INDIA VOTES 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in mid-May

BJP starts campaign to install name plates in UT

Leaders of three parties join SAD

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc maha rally LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe, says PM Modi has resorted to 'match fixing' to win elections

Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally

Excise policy case: ED quizzes AAP minister Gahlot for 5 hrs

INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

Congress, AAP stand united in corruption sagas: BJP

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

Toll tax at Ladhowal plaza to increase from tomorrow

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Five trees fall as high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana

Man booked for duping immigration company owner of Rs 25 lakh

Offered Rs 5 cr, LS seat to join BJP, claims AAP MLA

INDIA VOTES 2024: AROs issue 48 notices to political parties in two days

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

DBU launches campaign on crop residue management

Former president of Shutrana Youth Congress switches loyalty to BJP