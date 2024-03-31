Mimicry artist’s Indian twist on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ song takes the Internet by storm

Chandigarh, March 31
Talented mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde has become an internet sensation with his remarkable talent, this time by delivering an Indian twist on Ed Sheeran’s beloved song, ‘Perfect’.
Indian Singers singing Ed Sheerans song Perfect 😊❤️#edsheeran #sumedhshindemimicry #sumedhshinde #perfect pic.twitter.com/0aW5A7dTMW— Sumedh Shinde (@sumedhcaddy) March 26, 2024
In a recent video shared on X, Shinde impersonated the iconic voices of eight Bollywood’s playback singers. Starting with the legendary Udit Narayan and transitioning to Aghijeet Bhattacharya, Shinde effortlessly switched between the styles of Sonu Nigam, Annu Malik, AR Rahman, Mika Singh, Adnan Sami and SP Balasubrahmanyam.
The video, which has garnered over 23,000 likes on Instagram, has drawn praise from fans and celebrities alike.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP's Meerut rally LIVE: Fighting against corruption, that is why corrupt are behind bars today, says PM Modi
PM’s choice of western UP to launch canvassing in the state ...
INDIA bloc maha rally LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe, says PM Modi has resorted to 'match fixing' to win elections
Sunita Kejriwal reads out husband's message at rally; mentio...
Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally
She reads out her husband’s message from Enforcement Directo...
Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore
Sources say Congress has also been taxed for ‘third-party en...
Excise ‘scam’: ED says 'kickbacks' used in AAP Goa poll campaign also detected in I-T, CBI probes
A wide network of hawala operators and 'angadiyas' are also ...